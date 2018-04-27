Madhuri Dixit to start shooting with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan for Kalank

Kalank: Abhishek Varman will direct the “epic drama”, which will hit the screens on April 19, 2019. Kalank: Abhishek Varman will direct the “epic drama”, which will hit the screens on April 19, 2019.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene is excited to start working on Karan Johar-produced Kalank. She will start shooting for the film on Friday. Kalank will see an ensemble cast that also includes Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

“I am excited to start the shoot for Kalank today. It’s my second association with Karan Johar after Bucket List and it’s been a lovely journey so far. Can’t wait to begin this one,” Madhuri said in a statement to IANS.

Abhishek Varman will direct the “epic drama”, which will hit the screens on April 19, 2019. The announcement of the project was made by all the stars on social media. Karan Johar then tweeted, “Proud & excited to announce our EPIC DRAMA #KALANK Releasing April 19th, 2019, Directed by Abhishek Varman, Starring @MadhuriDixit @sonakshisinha @aliaa08 @Varun_dvn #AdityaRoyKapur & @duttsanjay!”

Alia and Varun are also shooting for the film. Alia too shared a picture on her Instagram story which read ‘Day 5 #Kalank’. Varun too has have been sharing his training g videos for the very film.

See Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Madhuri Dixit’s latest posts:

Alia Bhatt is also shooting for the film Kalank. Alia Bhatt is also shooting for the film Kalank.

Madhuri is also busy with her maiden Marathi film Bucket List, shooting for Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal opposite Anil Kapoor and looking into her first production “15th August”.

Kalank is said to be a dream project of Karan Johar which was conceptualised by him and his late father Yash Johar fifteen years ago. The film is being produced by Karan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Helmed by 2 States fame Abhishek Varman, the movie is an epic drama set in the period of 1940s. Talking about it, Karan earlier shared, “Kalank has been an emotional journey for me. It is a gem of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago and a film that was in a pre-production stage helmed by my father. I am now proud to pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of director Abhishek Varman. Kalank has a beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd