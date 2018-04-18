Kalank: Varun-Alia, Madhuri-Sanjay to share screen space in Karan Johar’s next

Karan Johar’s next to star Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur as well. Karan Johar’s next to star Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur as well.

Filmmaker Karan Johar who can bring the who’s who of the industry together on the silver screen has once again done it. He has brought together the ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha for his next drama Kalank. The announcement of the project was made by K Jo on his Twitter handle on Wednesday morning. He tweeted, “Proud & excited to announce our EPIC DRAMA #KALANK Releasing April 19th, 2019, Directed by Abhishek Varman, Starring @MadhuriDixit @sonakshisinha @aliaa08 @Varun_dvn #AdityaRoyKapur & @duttsanjay!”

The film Kalank is said to be a dream project of Karan Johar which was conceptualised by him and his late father Yash Johar fifteen years ago. Helmed by 2 States fame Abhishek Varman, the movie is an epic drama set in the period of 1940s. Talking about it, Karan said, “Kalank has been an emotional journey for me. It is a gem of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago and a film that was in a pre-production stage helmed by my father. I am now proud to pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of director Abhishek Varman. Kalank has a beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek.”

Also, the film marks the collaboration of three biggest production houses of Bollywood including Karan’s Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Expressing his happiness of joining hands with Dharma and Fox Star Studios, Sajid Nadiadwala added, “April 18, 2014, 2 States had released and now on April 18, 2018 Kalank begins its journey. This multi starrer with a story will cross all borders under the capable direction of Abhishek Varman. It will be historic in the true sense of the word and I am genuinely happy to be back with the team Fox Star and Karan Johar. This film is special to all of us.”

Two of the three leading ladies of the movie, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit shared the news with their fans and also posted the first poster of their film on Twitter. Alia tweeted, “KALANK- an EPIC DRAMA! So so sooo excited to be working with these phenomenal beautiful actors!!! Directed by my dearest friend #AbhishekVarman 🙌 Next year.. here we come..”

KALANK- an EPIC DRAMA! So so sooo excited to be working with these phenomenal beautiful actors!!! Directed by my dearest friend #AbhishekVarman 🙌 Next year.. here we come.. @MadhuriDixit @Varun_dvn @sonakshisinha @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapoor pic.twitter.com/nyuRWy2hFd — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 18, 2018

Kalank will go on the floors by the end of this month and will hit the theatres next year on April 19.

