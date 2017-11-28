14 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho: 14 unforgettable things about the Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta film

Karan Johar had, in his autobiography, ‘An Unsuitable Boy’, expressed regret at not directing Kal Ho Naa Ho himself. Karan Johar had, in his autobiography, ‘An Unsuitable Boy’, expressed regret at not directing Kal Ho Naa Ho himself.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions boasts of candy-floss films made on a larger than life canvas. While KJo doesn’t mind selling dreams through his films, some of them have become an integral part of our growing up years. And one such movie is Kal Ho Naa Ho. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, this one spoke about finding happiness in the most tragic moments of life. Said to be loosely inspired from Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anand, Kal Ho Naa Ho made us laugh and cry, leaving a mark in our memories.

The Nikhil Advani directorial completes 14 years today. We take a walk through the film to list 14 best things about Kal Ho Naa Ho that are as fresh in our minds even today, as they were in 2003 when it released.

1. Preity Zinta’s glasses

These surely became a rage way back then. The nerdy glasses suited Preity’s dull and boring life well. Soon, we saw teenagers wearing them around, even if they were just meant for a fashion statement!

2. Shah Rukh’s tutorial

SRK’s “6 din ladki in” might have received flak from some feminists, but this did work well for the film. The entire sequence where he teaches Saif to impress Preity ensured the film had its moments of laughter.

3. The title track

Sonu Nigam’s voice and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s composition made its title track an iconic one. Its haunting music and melancholy will ensure you feel the happy-sad things life gives us. And its lyrics resonated with the basic crux of the film – (Shah Rukh’s dialogue) “Hanso jiyo muskurao, kya pata kal ho naa ho” (Live and laugh, because you might not get a second chance).

4. The diary scene

Only SRK, Saif and we knew that all he spoke was never written in that diary! As Aman read out from its blank white pages, the audience were in tears realising his deep love for Naina.

5. Sonali Bendre

Even in an extended cameo, she charmed us all. Playing SRK’s doctor-cum-friend, Sonali is remembered for sharing a sweet relationship with him too.

6. Choreography

From “It’s The Time To Disco” to “Mahi Ve”, these songs wouldn’t have become such a rage if it weren’t for the choreography. Its hook steps were easy to grab and required only a bit of body movement to get grooving.

7. Preity Zinta’s red dress

As much as we loved her dress, it also marked an important sequence in the film. This is when Naina realises her love, and has a heartbreak too! It is also Nania’s most glamorous attire in the film.

8. Saif Ali Khan’s transformation

They say you are lucky if you find love in your best friend. And Naina was just lucky! Though it might have taken Rohit some backing from Aman to realise that he was more than a friend to Naina, but the way he discovered his own feelings was quite heartening for the audience too.

9. Sweetu

Naina’s adorable friend played by actor Delnaz Irani seems so familiar. Her regular heartbreaks and then the way she came out of it with scoops of ice-creams were hilarious yet cute.

10. Lillete Dubey

Miss Jazz Kapoor was as sexy and sensuous as one can imagine. An ageing single lady who thought the film Jism was just made for her, Lillete left us in splits when she actually aped Bipasha’s seductress act.

11. Naina’s bond with Jennifer

They fought a little more than any normal mother-daughter, but they did stand by each other at all times. While Naina stood like a shield for her mother whenever fingers were pointed at her, Jennifer was the one who knew when her strong daughter was at her weakest.

12. Patriotism

The film came just when globalisation was at its peak and hence struck a chord with the NRIs, specially the Gujarati community who were shown in full glory in the film. From their Garba to Salsa, the film proved why Gujjus rock! And so did the sequence of competition between Jennifer’s restaurant and a neighbouring Chinese one too. A total dose of patriotism!

13. The kids

Naina’s little siblings were our favourite too. Both Athit Naik and Jhanak Shukla, who played Shiv and Gia might be all grown up now, but their scenes with Naina and Aman are memorable. Remember when Aman proposes marriage to little Gia and she refuses?

14. Kanta Ben

At a time when showing same sex love was a taboo, this film indirectly did that between Aman and Rohit, well at least that’s what their housekeeper Kanta Ben thought. Also, she was always present at exactly the wrong time and at the wrong place, if you know what I mean!

Nostalgic already? Go and look for the film in your hard drive right away. Happy viewing!

