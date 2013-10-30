Kajol’s domestic help arrested over robbery

Bollywood actress Kajol had filed a complaint of her 17 missing gold bangles at Juhu Police Station after her family and servants were unable to locate them in her residence locker.

Additional Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nagare Patil who was investigating the matter made two arrests – Gayatri Devendra and Santosh Pandey – in this case.

A 22-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man was hired by Ajay Devgn and Kajol a few days before the Karva Chauth celebrations for some cleaning work within their bungalow.

But,the duo has been working around the bungalow for more than 2 years,prior to this robbery. In a polygraph test,Gayatri who resides in Nehru Nagar,Juhu,made a confession and her partner in crime,Santosh was arrested from his Nalla Sopara residence.

Though the police managed to recover 4 of the bangles intact,the rest were reported to be melted.

