Kajol clarifies her ‘beef lunch’ video: ‘What was shown was buffalo meat that is legally available’

Actor Kajol went live on Facebook on Sunday evening in which she was introducing a dish made by her close friend Ryan Stephens. On popular demand from fans, she revealed that the dish is made of beef, which is banned in Maharashtra. However, before things got controversial, the actor released a statement saying that the meat which was used in the dish was buffalo meat, which is legal to eat.

She wrote took to both Twitter and Facebook and shared an image which read, “A video of me at a friend’s lunch said that there was a beef dish at the table. That’s a miscommunication. What was shown was buffalo meat, that is legally available meat. I am issuing this clarification because this is a sensitive issue that may hurt religious sentiments, which is not my intention.”

Read Kajol’s statement on her video:

In the video, we saw Kajol calling up Ryan and telling him to explain the dish and the ingredients as the viewers were keen to know about it. So, Ryan explained that the dish was made of beef. He said, “That’s the beef with water, dry lentil and dry beef,” after which Kajol quickly said, “We are going to cut off his hands after this,” and bids goodbye to her viewers.

Kajol has deleted her live video from Facebook.

According to the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Bill, the slaughter of cows, bulls as well as bullocks, which was previously allowed based on a fit-for-slaughter certificate, has been completely banned. In fact, anyone found to be selling beef or in possession of it can be jailed for five years and fined Rs 10,000.

