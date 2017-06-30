Kajol, Tanuja and Tanishaa Mukerji’s hug sandwich will make you miss your family, see photo

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji posted an adorable picture of herself, mom Tanuja and sister Kajol. Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji posted an adorable picture of herself, mom Tanuja and sister Kajol.

Tanishaa Mukerji took to her Twitter account to share a great picture with her sister Kajol and mother Tanuja Mukerji. In the throwback picture, mother Tanuja is in a ‘hug’ sandwich and it looks adorable. Tanishaa captioned the image, “I love this squishy pic of us! ❤️ #mom #family #fun #cuddles.” Tanishaa, who is active on Instagram, posts about her family often, but we must say that this picture is the best of what she has posted so far. The three of them are busy shooting, but posts like this give us family goals.

Tanishaa who is currently working on the film titled Code Name Abdul also took to her Instagram account to share a new look from her upcoming film. Directed by Esh Gunturu, it is about four Indian agents from Research and Analysis Wing who are on a mission to find an elusive criminal. This film also stars Ashok Chaudhary and Akku Kulhari in pivotal roles.

In the meanwhile, sister Kajol is gearing up for the release of her Tamil movie titled Velai Illa Pattathari 2 aka VIP 2. This film also stars Raanjhana actor Dhanush in the lead role, and Kajol plays the role of Vasundhara, who is a corporate honcho.

Tanuja is also busy with her TV show Aarambh which premiered this week. The director of the show Goldie Behl has managed to put together an impressive cast for the finite series, the story of which is written by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. The TV series marks Tanuja’s comeback to acting.

