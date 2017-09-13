Kajol’s adorable picture on son Yug Devgn’s 7th birthday is the cutest thing you will see today

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s son Yug is a little ‘milk moustache.’ Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s son Yug is a little ‘milk moustache.’

Doting mother Kajol makes sure that she balances work and family time well. Husband Ajay Devgn and Kajol were blessed with baby boy Yug on this very day, seven years ago. And celebrating the little one’s birthday, Kajol has put up an adorable post on her Twitter handle, calling him her “milk moustache.”

Kajol took to Twitter and wrote, “Milk moustaches always make life more fun! Happy birthday to my milk moustache😘😘😘😘.” In the picture, Kajol and Yug can be seen striking a cute pose for a selfie sporting a milk moustache. One thing that stands out in the photo is how much Yug has taken after his parents. Having the iconic Kajol eyebrows to Ajay’s features, Yug looks like the best combination of Kajol and Ajay.

Recently, Yug was also seen visiting the sets of Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again leaving father Ajay elated. Both Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been quite reserved about bringing their son Yug and daughter Nyasa under the public eye in the past. Despite being one of the most sought-after star couples of Bollywood, the two have been very humble when it comes to raising their children. But, the few pictures which make way on social media, leave their fans talking about it for the rest of the day. And Kajol and Yug’s latest picture is definitely no exception.

On the work front, Ajay was last seen in Baadshaho and is gearing up for his upcoming venture Golmaal Again. On the other hand, Kajol was last seen in VIP 2 alongside Dhanush.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd