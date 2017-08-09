Kajol reveals why she does not consider herself a perfect Sanjay Leela Bhansali actor

Kajol says she is not poised enough for Sanjay Leela Bhansali films. Kajol says she is not poised enough for Sanjay Leela Bhansali films.

Kajol is making her comeback in Kollywood after two decades with the Tamil film VIP 2, which is scheduled for an August 11 release. But before the public gives the verdict of this Dhanush starrer film, Kajol has many other reasons to celebrate. The actor just celebrated her birthday and also completed 25 years in the film industry. In order to celebrate the same with her fans, Kajol went live on Facebook where she answered a few questions asked by her fans.

One of the fans asked the 43-year-old actor if she would like to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While Kajol said yes, the actor was not sure if she would be the right person for him. In the video, she said, “Yeah. Sure. No two ways about it but I don’t know if I will have the right presence of mind or perfection of posture to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine.”

In the span of 25 years, Kajol has been extremely choosy about the kind of work she has done. When a fan asked why she does that, Kajol’s answer was quite simple. She replied, “How can I not be careful about my films. If I had done more films than this, I would not enjoy the process and you wouldn’t have liked to watch me.”

Kajol also shared how she celebrated her 43rd birthday. She said her husband, actor Ajay Devgn was the first one to wish her. “My husband. He was there with me at 12 in the night. And what special did I do? Well, I had cut seven cakes. Everyone was wondering why I am cutting so many cakes.”

She further spoke about the special gift she received from Ajay on her birthday, “My husband gave me a Being Human cycle, the electric one. My next project is to take it out when it’s not raining.”

