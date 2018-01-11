I automatically stand up whenever I listen to the National Anthem: Kajol on Supreme Court’s verdict

Kajol was also asked about the heavy tax levied by the government on the sanitary napkin. Kajol was also asked about the heavy tax levied by the government on the sanitary napkin.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday modified its November 2016 order stating that it is now not mandatory to play the National Anthem before a film is screened in cinema halls across the country. The apex court, however, emphasised that citizens should show respect to the National Anthem and that the committee should look into all aspects.

When asked for her reaction on the development, Kajol said, “I can’t speak for anyone else in the country but whenever I listen to the National Anthem, I automatically stand up.”

In the past, many of her colleagues from the Hindi film industry slammed SC’s previous judgement in 2016 that it was compulsory for cinema halls to play the national anthem before a film starts and those in the audience would have to stand up while it is being played.

Kajol interacted with the media at the launch of a new social campaign, ‘Swachh Aadat Swachh Bharat’, by Hindustan Unilever Limited. The actor is the face of the initiative.

At the event, she was also asked about the heavy tax levied by the government on the sanitary napkin that has evoked widespread criticism. While a lot of actors, female and male, have demanded napkins be made free of tax, Kajol avoided any direct remark on the debate saying the government will know what’s the best solution.

“I don’t have the financial expertise to comment on this. As far as women’s sanitary napkins are concerned, there is a tax on milk and rice also. So, I think the government knows what’s best and how it should be,” said Kajol.

