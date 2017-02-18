Kajol keeps mum on Karan Johar, says relationships are always difficult

Kajol talks about her upcoming Tamil film VIP 2 with Dhanush, her daughter Nysa and more. Kajol talks about her upcoming Tamil film VIP 2 with Dhanush, her daughter Nysa and more.

The fallout between Kajol and Karan Johar has been in news since a long time now, bringing to limelight the fidelity of friendships in Bollywood. While Karan has always been upfront about why he will never makeup with the actor, Kajol liked to stay mum on the entire issue. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Kajol said, “I think relationships are generally difficult, nothing to do with Bollywood, but wouldn’t like to comment anything on what happened with Karan (Johar).”

The actor, who was present in the town to promote a brand she endorses, spoke about health and family. When asked if this post-pregnancy weight loss was a thing of concern in her times too, Kajol said, “I don’t think size and health was an issue in the industry. People were kinder and forgiving back then. Probably we didn’t expect so much out of each other. I think we need to make it clear that health and size are two different things. As long as you are healthy, it’s fine.”

On the work front, Kajol will play a businesswoman in Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil action-drama VIP 2. This film marks her comeback to the Tamil film industry after almost two decades.

The actor plays a negative character in the film and believes it was the script that made her want to do this film. “Honestly, nothing but the script is what keeps me excited. For me, script is the king. So for me, it’s really important that the story and my character speaks to me. I should be able to be creative with it. And they could completely convince me that I can do creative stuff with it. That’s the only thing I can tell you about, because my director doesn’t want me to make any statements about the film.”

On being asked if failure affects her, the actor said, “Your idea of failure and my idea of failure is pretty different. For you, it is how the film has performed at the box office, for me it’s about how I’ve done. So, they are completely different things. I give as much as possible to a film and that’s why I haven’t experienced that much of failure. Whatever I’ve put in my effort in, I’ve been successful.”

At a point where every star’s kids have become a point of discussion, Kajol says her kids are not going to be a part of the glam-sham at least for now. “My kids are too small. My daughter is 13 and my son is even younger. So, talking about their debut is a far far thing but that will only be the case when they want to. For now, they are too young for glam-sham,” says the Dilwale actor.

Kajol was at the Mcvities Kids Culinaire festival where she launched a new Mcvitie product. The actor was missing her children and said she wish she could get them to Delhi. “I try to be with them as and when possible. I don’t let stardom affect my duties as a mother,” said the actor at the event.

