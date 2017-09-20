Kajol is excited to welcome Goddess Durga this Navratri, posts a throwback photo

Kajol posted a picture of Goddess Durga on Twitter. Kajol posted a picture of Goddess Durga on Twitter.

Bollywood actor Kajol is very excited about welcoming Goddess Durga this year. Navratri is just a day away, and it seems even Kajol has made all sort of arrangements to offer her prayers to the goddess. Remembering how Durga appeared last year, Kajol took to her official Twitter account and shared a picture of goddess Durga. She tweeted, “Last year she looked like this ! Power crackling off her. Wonder what she will look like this year.”

Kajol, who is married to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, recently made her comeback in Tamil cinema after a hiatus of 20 years with Dhanush-starrer VIP 2.

Meanwhile, Kajol and Ajay Devgn will soon share screen space in a Pradeep Sarkar directorial. The director, known for movies like Parineeta and Laga Chunri Mein Daag, in a conversation with indianexpress.com said, “Yes, we are doing a film with Ajay Devgn and Kajol, and we will start shooting soon too. I will be in a state to tell more soon, but for now I can only express happiness that we are working together.”

Last year she looked like this ! Power crackling off her. Wonder what she will look like this year….. pic.twitter.com/sXCfa4FXFf — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) September 20, 2017

The couple was last seen in ‘Toonpur Ka Superhero’ in 2010. Kajol and Ajay have done films like ‘U Me Aur Hum’, ‘Raju Chacha’, ‘Dil Kya Karega’, ‘Pyar To Hona Hi Tha’ and ‘Ishq’ among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd