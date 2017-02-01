Kajol, daughter Nysa’s posts on Instagram prove they are just a normal mother-daughter duo

Kajol recently posted a collage on her Instagram account with her priceless expressions from one of her Bollywood flicks. Kajol recently posted a collage on her Instagram account with her priceless expressions from one of her Bollywood flicks.

Take away the Bollywood trappings and Kajol and her 13-year-old Nysa Devgn are just another mother-daughter duo. And their Instagram conversation is a proof. Nysa, like any other daughter of today, introduced Kajol to social media and made her Instagram-friendly. Since then Kajol has been sharing her lovely family pictures on the social media platform giving an insight into her life which she keeps intensely private.

But now it seems Nysa regrets introducing her chirpy and bubbly mother to the social media platform. Reason? Kajol recently posted a collage on her Instagram account with her priceless expressions from one of her Bollywood flicks. But what’s wrong with posting one’s own picture? Apparently, Kajol intended to be witty as she captioned the picture as, “when I see my babies together @nysaadevgan.” She didn’t forget to tag her baby daughter in the post.

However, Kajol’s post suggests that Nysa and Yug (Kajol’s six-year-old son) are like every sibling ever. They fight with each other, they bully each other but if the need arises they will fight for each other, this is what we can deduce from Kajol’s expressions.

Nysa, who might have felt awkward after being put forth in the public light by her sassy mom, commented, “mommmmm, why do you have to be so extra?”

In an earlier interview, Kajol revealed how Nysa convinced her to join social media. She said, “She’s the one who convinced me to go on Instagram and she was like, ‘You have to have social media. Media is important, you are doing films and you need it’.” Back in August last year, Nysa even forced Kajol to post a video as she wanted the actor to thank her fans for wishing her on her birthday.

