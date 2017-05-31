Kajol, daughter Nysa’s beach vacation is providing Ajay Devgn Vitamin F. See their holiday photos

Kajol and daughter Nysa were seen in swimsuits in a photo posted by Ajay Devgn during their Maldives holiday. Kajol and daughter Nysa were seen in swimsuits in a photo posted by Ajay Devgn during their Maldives holiday.

The Devgns are one close-knit family. Ajay Devgn and Kajol guard the privacy of their family with a vengeance and it is hard to come across candid moments of kids Nysa and Yug. So when Ajay Devgn posted a picture of wife Kajol and daughter Nysa as the two are enjoying a vacation with friends, it came as a sweet surprise. Ajay captioned it, “Vitamin F – Family.” It seems the Golmaal star is having a whale of time with his girls in Maldives.

The family is vacationing at a scenic resort in Maldives and the picture showed Kajol and Nysa in moments after a swim. The two are clad in swimsuits and can be seen with friends. Earlier, Kajol also shared a few moments from her holiday. In a photot where she is seen standing with a setting sun with azure blue of the sea around her, she wrote, “Clear skies, clear mind.” In another, we see Nysa and Kajol together but no caption. We guess none is needed as the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in matching cat’s eye glasses. Kajol has said that it was Nysa who made her come on social media. Ajay has also mentioned that Nysa is the driving force of their life.

See Kajol with daughter Nysa uring their holiday

Vitamin F – Family pic.twitter.com/1qsAyRxacA — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 30, 2017

It seems the family took a break from their busy schedules for a break together. Ajay is at present shooting Golmaal 4 with director Rohit Shetty and its team of Arshad Waris, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Tushar Kapoor. And he is the only one we cannot spot in their beach vacation photos.

