Kajol’s dig on Karan Johar: ‘Lot of reasons people fake honesty, to sell books or movies’

Kajol and Karan Johar were the best of friends. Karan counted Kajol as his lucky mascot and said time and again that he can’t imagine making a film without her. Kajol often called him out as her bestie, and was there for him when the occasion arose. Things soured so badly between the two that Karan Johar gave a chunk of his biography to the Kajol. He has famously said about Kajol and husband Ajay Devgn, “No matter what happens, I’m never going to be there for her. Maybe it doesn’t matter to her at all. I don’t even want to speak about her husband because that’s inconsequential to my life now.”

And now, Kajol has also opened up about Karan and the friendship that is no more. “I think that the best thing for me to do right now, as far as this entire topic (the fallout with Karan Johar) is concerned, is to stay silent. And that’s exactly what I’m going to do. When and if I choose to give my opinion on this particular topic, I will make sure the world hears of it,” she told DNA in an interview.

Can Karan, who became the father to twins Yash and Roohi, Kajol said that she is not answering that question. She doesn’t mince words about what ‘honesty’ means in the industry today either. “I think there’s a lot of fake honesty going around as well. I really do. There are a lot of people going around and saying, ‘You know I’m being honest’ and actually, it’s just for selling books, or movies and ratings. I don’t know, there are a lot of reasons for faking in front of the camera. Or in front of the public, for that matter. I think honesty has been abused over time and space.”

While in the interview she didn’t talk about a patch-up, she gave a hint that if of relationships “are worth it, two people will make the effort to work through it”.

