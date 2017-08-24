Kajol and Ajay Devgn to return after seven years in Pradeep Sarkar’s next film

While Kajol was recently seen in VIP 2, Ajay Devgn is prepping up for the release of Baadshaho. While Kajol was recently seen in VIP 2, Ajay Devgn is prepping up for the release of Baadshaho.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one star couple who’ve given us goals for years. As much magic as they are on-screen, their chemistry and bonding is no different off-screen too. And this latest update will surely leave their massive fan base excited. Kajol and Ajay Devgn are set to team up yet again, this time for a film by ace director Pradeep Sarkar, known for movies like Parineeta, Laga Chunri Mein Daag and more.

Only recently, Ajay had confirmed this piece of news in Mumbai. Today, when indianexpress.com got in touch with Pradeep Sarkar, he said, “Yes, we are doing a film with Ajay Devgn and Kajol, and we will start shooting soon too. I will be in a state to tell more soon, but for now I can only express happiness that we are working together.”

Earlier, this film was supposed to be directed by Raj Sarthi, but that didn’t work out, according to Ajay Devgn.

Fans of the star couple have been waiting to see the two of them together on-screen since Toonpur Ka Superhero in 2010. Kajol and Ajay have done films like U Me Aur Hum, Raju Chacha, Dil Kya Karega, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, and Ishq among others.

Kajol, who made a comeback with Dilwale, was recently seen with Dhanush in VIP 2 which released as VIP 2: Lalkar in Hindi. This was also her return to Tamil films after 20 years, where she played an over-ambitious corporate woman.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand is promoting his multi-starrer film, Baadshaho, which is scheduled to hit the screens on September 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd