Kajol, Ajay Devgn celebrate 18th wedding anniversary with intimate pic

They say opposite attracts and Kajol and Ajay Devgn are here to give you the real kind of example. Ajay Devgn is a superstar in his own right who has done everything from comedy in films such as Golmaal to intense roles like Bhagat Singh. Kajol has earned fame with films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. But they are chalk and cheese in real life — Kajol is known for her effervescent personality while Ajay is the strong and silent kind.

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot on February 24, 1999 and now 18 years later shared a sweet picture to mark their anniversary. The couple has two children together — Nysa and Yug. Although they are not very expressive about their love for each other, they do stand together when push comes to shove. It is those moments when this couple reminds us that true love does not lie in perpetual photos with philosophical lines of love, it is when partners show their support to each other.

In 2016, a few weeks before Diwali when Shivaay clashed with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and faced several controversies, Kajol took a stand for her husband.

When filmmaker Karan Johar complained about how his friendship ended with his once lucky charm Kajol, Ajay Devgn took a stand on Twitter too.

Request:- pls stop printing old interviews. Answers are dependent on time remember ? — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 13, 2017

Here are some of their cute couple moments.

Shah Rukh Khan Gauri and Aryan attended Kajol’s wedding.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have worked in several films like U Me Aur Hum, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Ishq, Gundaraj to name a few.

Here we are wishing the couple a happy marriage!

