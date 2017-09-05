Only in Express

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s adorable Twitter exchange will make your day

Baadshaho actor Ajay Devgn shares an adorable exchange with wife Kajol on Twitter in between his open chat with fans. And funnily enough, when Kajol asks him when he will be home for lunch, Ajay says he is on a diet. Here is their entire converstion!

Written by Shivangi Jalan | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2017 4:11 pm
kajol, ajay devgn, kajol ajay devgn pics, kajol ajay devgn photos, kajol ajay devgn images Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s adorable Twitter exchange will make your day.
Related News

Kajol is asking Ajay Devgn to come home for lunch while he is on a diet, see tweets

While Ajay Devgn’s latest outing Baadshaho is receiving the enormous love of fans at the box office, wife Kajol is having some sweet moments with him on Twitter. So, it happened that to promote his film Baadshaho, Ajay started an open Twitter chat with his fans today from 2pm. And in this conversation, Kajol stormed in like a loving housewife and asked, “So, when are you coming for lunch? #AjayTalks.”

To this Ajay replied, “On a diet! #AjayTalks.” And fans have gone crazy over Kajol’s tweet asking her not to disturb their time with him. But their camaraderie didn’t end here. One user even asked Ajay his favourite Bollywood actress, to which he had the funniest reply ever. Ajay wrote, “If I take any other name, I’ll be beaten at home!”

Meanwhile, Ajay also revealed a lot of other things in his Twitter chat. From looking forward to working with Aamir Khan again to details about Singham 3, here is everything he said.

When a fan asked, “Is it rumour or true that you are not going to cast in #Singham 3? #AjayTalks.” Ajay said, “Rumor!” Talking about Singham 3’s release, he said that hopefully it will come out in 2019 because all the team is waiting for is a good script. Funnily enough, when a fan asked, “If u were to wake up two days as @eshagupta2811 & @Ileana_Official respectively, what will u do? Hehe ;) #AjayTalks.” He said, “I’d take sleeping pills and go back to sleep.. Hahaha! #AjayTalks.” He also repeated a number of times that his upcoming venture Tanaji is going on floors in November.

On the other hand, Baadshaho is having a decent run at the box office with a total collection of Rs 50 crores. It also stars Emraan hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 05: Latest News