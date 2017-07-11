Kajal Aggarwal roped in for Yamla Pagla Deewana 3, will romance Bobby Deol?

Kajal Aggarwal to star opposite Bobby Deol. Kajal Aggarwal to star opposite Bobby Deol.

After the announcement of Yamla Pagla Deewana 3, now buzz is doing the rounds that the makers have found their first leading lady. The film, that stars legendary actor Dharmendra and his sons, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, has always presented different set of leading ladies and this time too, the producers are continuing the league. While not much has been spoken or written about the film, a report in Mumbai Mirror claims that this time the film would star south beauty Kajal Aggarwal.

As per the report, a source close to the makers informed, “Kajal was signed a month ago. She will play a modern girl with different shades to her character and will start prepping up soon. Shooting commences in early August with the first schedule set in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City,”

The film will most probably be shot in Punjab, Mumbai and Gujarat. The source further added, “It won’t be a continuation of the earlier parts but a completely new story with Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby as new characters.” This would be for the first time that Kajal would share the screen space with Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol.

The actor was last seen in Do Lafzon Ki Kahaani, which also starred Randeep Hooda. While her run in the Hindi film industry has not been great, down South the actor is doing some amazing work, and becoming one of famous leading female actors. She appeared in Khaidi No 150, which marked the comeback of Chiranjeevi. Now, her next project is Nene Raju Nene Mantri, which stars Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati.

