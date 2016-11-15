Kahaani 2 actor Arjun Rampal hopes the film do well for him

Arjun Rampal feels Kahaani 2 is a big film for him. Arjun Rampal feels Kahaani 2 is a big film for him.

Arjun Rampal says Kahaani 2 is a big film for him and he hopes it does well for his career. In the Sujoy Ghosh directed sequel, actress Vidya Balan is back as Vidya Bagchi alias Durga Rani Singh, while Arjun, who plays a cop, is a new entrant.

“I have been away for a while and people will get to see me on big screen after a long time, so I am excited about my upcoming films.

“It (‘Kahaani 2’) is a big film for me. As an actor I do feel I have responsibility of this film on my shoulder. I would hope the film will do well for me as the first part was a hit. Of course there is pressure, but that’s okay,” the 43-year-old actor told PTI.

Working with talented people like Vidya and Sujoy helped Arjun up his game as an actor. “Working with talented people always helps you give good performance. It was a delightful experience to work with Vidya, Sujoy and all the other actors. I had great time shooting in Kolkata,” he said.

The actor says he always wanted to venture into thriller genre but was waiting for a good script. “I really wanted to do a good thriller and I think Kahaani 2 lends itself to being that. I’m very proud of this movie. And also very happy at the same time.”

The suspense thriller produced by Sujoy and Jayantilal Gada is set to open in theatres on December 2.

