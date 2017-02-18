Kabir Khan to collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan after Salman Khan starrer Tubelight?

Kabir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan might work together after the release of Tubelight starring Salman Khan. Kabir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan might work together after the release of Tubelight starring Salman Khan.

Director Kabir Khan is currently working on Tubelight starring Salman Khan, Chinese actor Zhu Zhu and the late actor Om Puri in pivotal roles. It is a historical war film written and directed by Kabir, who also worked with Salman in Sultan, Bhajrangi Bhaijan and Ek Tha Tiger. The movie is apparently inspired by Hollywood film Little Boy, where a little boy is depicted as ready to do anything to end the World War II to bring his father back home.

Tubelight is expected to hit the screens in India on June 25, and will is also expected to release simultaneously in China. From Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo, to the plot of the film; everything has been spoken about at length.

The busy director has made it to the news yet again and this time, it is about his upcoming film with Amitabh Bachchan. That’s right. According to PTI, Senior Bachchan has apparently said yes to working with the director. Also, this might be the director’s first film under his own banner. A source was quoted saying, “He (Bachchan) is doing a film with Kabir, which will be the first film under Kabir’s banner. An official announcement will be made soon.”

This film will also be the first time that director Kabir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan collaborate for a project. The sources apparently refused to reveal more about Big B’s role in the film. The film will however go on the floors later this year, after the release of Tubelight.

(With inputs from PTI)