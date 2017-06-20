Kabir Khan supports Salman Khan remark, says wars are created by politics and not people

Kabir Khan backed Salman Khan’s anti-war comments during Tubelight promotions in Mumbai. Kabir Khan backed Salman Khan’s anti-war comments during Tubelight promotions in Mumbai.

Today at a promotional event for Tubelight in Mumbai, child actor Matin Rey Tangu totally stole the show from superstar Salman Khan with his easy charm. The Tubelight team sat down and answered a lot of questions thrown to them by the media. During the interaction, director Kabir Khan was asked if he believes Tubelight will bring positivity to the Indo-China relationships. To this Kabir Khan said, “Absolutely, that is something we’ve always stood by that you know, war is created by politics, there can never be hostility between people. This is something in a way we explored during Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and we explored the same with Tubelight. Whenever there is people-to-people contact, there can never be hostility.”

Kabir’s remark comes days after Salman said that those who call for wars should be sent to the front. During a media interaction, Salman had said, “Let all those who call for war be made to pick up guns and move to the front. Their legs will start trembling, their hands will start shaking and they will be back to the discussion table.” The remark led to a lot of trolling but the director had earlier also said that he saw nothing wrong with the actor’s comment. “I see no problem with the statement (of Salman). He just said war is a waste of resources, human life and time for any country. Nobody wants to go to war. What is wrong with that statement? Anybody who says going to war is great, I think, is acting stupid.”

Amar Butala, Salman Khan, Matin Rey Tangu, Kabir Khan and Sohail Khan at the Tubelight promotions in Mumbai. Amar Butala, Salman Khan, Matin Rey Tangu, Kabir Khan and Sohail Khan at the Tubelight promotions in Mumbai.

While Kabir Khan, Salman Khan and the Tubelight team was speaking on Indo-China relationships, the press also asked the team on why the Cinese actor Zhu Zhu, who will be seen in the film, has not come to India to promote the film yet, to this Kabir replied, “She has a tight schedule there (in China), and won’t be able to promote the film in India, at least before the release date.”

Recently there were stories doing rounds on how Tubelight won’t be releasing in Pakistan during Eid. Adding to this, the COO of Salman Khan Films, Amar Butala, was asked whether the film will release in Pakistan, and will it also release in China since the film has a Chinese connect. To this, he said, “We are hopeful, the process to get the film released in Pakistan is going on, but they have their own laws and have limitation on how many films will release on Eid. We are hopeful, and we will know soon enough.”

Talking about possibilities of the film releasing in China, he said, “we don’t have a day and date about the China release. To release a film in China it is a much longer process, they watch the film after it is released. We are very very hopeful to release the film in China because.” Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight is scheduled for an Eid release on June 23, 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd