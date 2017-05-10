Kabir Khan on Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Tubelight: The role was screaming for a superstar

Kabir Khan has collaborated with Shah Rukh on a film for the first time in Tubelight. Kabir Khan has collaborated with Shah Rukh on a film for the first time in Tubelight.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan managed to pull off a coup of sorts when he had Shah Rukh Khan doing a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tubelight. Come Tubelight this June, and the fans will see the two Khans sharing screen space in a film after 15 years.

Talking about it in an interview, Kabir said that though he finds the idea of cameos by big stars “gimmicky”, the particular character in Tubelight demanded a superstar. “It was a role screaming for a superstar cameo otherwise I wouldn’t have. I find it gimmicky. But when you will watch the film, you will realise the role needed a superstar. We went to him with the role and he was kind enough to agree. It is a brilliant cameo but I can’t say much about it because it will take away the joy of seeing it.”

This is the first time Kabir collaborated with Shah Rukh on a film. The duo, however, have known each other personally for a long time now. He recently began filming a short movie with the star for Dubai Tourism. When asked about a possibility of a full-fledged collaboration with Shah Rukh, Kabir said, “I would love to work with him. I have known him since college days in Delhi. We shot for an advertisement recently and we do speak about ideas. So, if there comes an idea, we both agree upon, I am sure we will collaborate.”

The teaser of Tubelight released last week and has been received well by the fans and the critics. The period drama, set against he backdrop of Sino-Indian war in 1962, also stars Sohail Khan and Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, in her Bollywood debut. Tubelight is based on Little Boy, a 2015 World War II war fantasy-drama film.

