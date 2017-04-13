Kabir Khan not working with Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif. Rather Kat is cooking something with his wife Mini Mathur, see pic

Kabir Khan has refuted the rumours of him making a film with Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan. Kabir Khan has refuted the rumours of him making a film with Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan.

Earlier this year, there were reports about Hrithik Roshan teaming up with his friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan for his upcoming big budget action-romance-drama. Since the Kaabil actor was often spotted with the Tubelight director, Bollywood grapevine was abuzz about the duo coming together for the first time. Also, it was being said that Katrina Kaif will be seen as the leading lady in the high octane film. But now the director has refuted all rumours. Kabir Khan has made it clear that Hrithik and Katrina might be his very close friends which whom he often hangs out with, but never have they discussed a project together.

In an interview with PTI, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan director said, “Katrina is one of my closest friends. I keep chatting with her about several things. Hrithik is also somebody with whom I chat a lot. But nothing is concrete till it’s finalised. So yes I have spoken to Hrithik and Katrina but there is no project as such which is being reported about. That’s completely false.”

Interestingly, Katrina Kaif is not only Kabir’s close friend but also his wife Mini Mathur’s. The Ek Tha Tiger actor is apparently Mini’s ‘cooking partner.’ On Thursday, Mini shared a picture with Katrina outside her new venture, ‘The Mini Truck’ and captioned it, “..super proud of my friend Katrina Kaif who I didn’t think would beat an egg.. but made some fabulous fresh coconut pancakes with ginger & chilli infused maple syrup 🍁 !”

For now, Kabir Khan is gearing up for his web series on Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army. Kabir however says he isn’t sure if it will have any major Bollywood presence in the cast. “We are still discussing that (referring to casting Bollywood actors). It may, it may not, because the project is in the early stages. We will surely think about Bollywood actors but the great thing about this platform is that you’re not dependent only on stars.”

Kabir’s upcoming directorial Tubelight starring Salman Khan will release on June 23, 2017.

