Kaalakaandi teaser: Ecstatic Saif Ali Khan has no idea what he is doing and we are loving him, watch video

Kaalakaandi teaser: Saif Ali Khan’s character has is doing the craziest of things. teaser: Saif Ali Khan’s character has is doing the craziest of things.

The teaser of Kalaakandi starring Saif Ali Khan released today. The film will mark Saif’s second film this year after Rangoon. In the latest film, his character is either high on life or high on drugs, or simply high! He is doing the craziest things, without even realising why he is doing so. The teaser has left us as surprised as Saif’s look in the film. At one point in the teaser, the actor even confessed “I’m sorry I don’t know why I did that,” after pulling off a crazy act in front of a random lady.

Within 37 seconds, we see several crazy versions of Saif Ali Khan. Sometimes he is either wearing a costume that makes him look like a vulture with yellow wings and at other times he is just driving in full speed like there are no traffic rules in the city. We also get a glimpse of him running and screaming his lungs out. Does that mean he is in some sort of a danger as well? Or maybe he is simply enjoying the thrill in his life because at one point you even hear him say “fantastic.” The thrilling teaser video has only left us eagerly waiting for its trailer now.

Amidst all of this, we also get a slight glimpse of other cast members including Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam. Kalaakandi had been written and directed by Akshat Verma, who had previously written Delhi Belly. The dark comedy is the story of six characters from different worlds — urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly.

The thrilling dark comedy is produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Flying Unicorn Entertainment. Along with Saif Ali Khan, the film gathers an eclectic ensemble of Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shenaz Treasury, and Shivam Patil too. The film is slated to release on September 8th, 2017.

