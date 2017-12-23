Kaalakaandi: Saif Ali Khan becomes ‘Swagpur Ka Chaudhary’. Watch video

Saif Ali Khan in his quirkiest best in Kaalakandi’s new song Swagpur ke Chaudhary. Saif Ali Khan in his quirkiest best in Kaalakandi’s new song Swagpur ke Chaudhary.

Remember “Pungi” from Agent Vinod or “Second Hand Jawani” from Cocktail? Well, if you thought you have seen Saif Ali Khan in the most break-out version of himself then get prepared to see his wicked and craziest side in the new song from his upcoming film Kaalakaandi.

The makers of Kaalakaandi on Saturday released a brand-new song “Swagpur Ka Chaudhary” from Kaalakaandi. The song which is a breakbeat meets funk rock track has been sung and written by Akshay Verma and composed by Sameer Uddin.

The video is slick and psychedelic featuring the entire star cast of the movie, grooving to the song. “Swagpur Ka Chaudhary” is all set to be the new catchphrase and the song will take you on a fun ride into the Kaalakaandi world.

The director Akshat Verma shares, “All of us have a certain place, we have a Swagpur inside us and this song is really about how we should be the Choudharies of this personal space within us. This is not an aggressive song, it’s about how we should take ownership, responsibility and be in control of our lives.”

Watch the song here:

See some stills from the song:

Produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn, Kaalakaandi stars Saif Ali Khan along with the eclectic ensemble of Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.

Kaalakaandi, which chronicles the story of six characters from different worlds of Mumbai in a span of 12 hours and how the lives of complete strangers intersect, is set to release on January 12, 2018.

