Kaalakaandi: Saif Ali Khan’s look revealed and it is no where close to anything you’ve seen before. See photo

Saif Ali Khan’s new film Kaalakaandi had been locked for release on September 8. And his new look is making us all excited. The film’s teaser will release later today. Saif Ali Khan’s new film Kaalakaandi had been locked for release on September 8. And his new look is making us all excited. The film’s teaser will release later today.

Saif Ali Khan is all set for his next film and the father of Taimur Ali Khan seems to be ready to shock his fans this time. Well, this is what it seems from the latest look of Saif which is doing the rounds of the internet. We already know that Saif Ali Khan’s new film Kaalakaandi had been locked for release on September 8. And his new look is making us all excited. The film’s teaser will release later today.

Cinestaan Film Company will launch the teaser of its much-anticipated new production and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kaalakaandi today. It had earlier announced the film through a tweet, “#Kaalakaandi, a thrilling dark comedy, starring #SaifAliKhan, directed by #AkshatVerma announces release date… http://bit.ly/Kaalakaandi8Sept2017 ….”

Earlier, Saif has said the movie is fun, and his look from the film gives a glimpse of that for sure. Directed by Akshat Verma, the writer of Delhi Belly, who is directing a film for the first time, the dark comedy is the story of six characters from different worlds — urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly.

Actor Kunal Roy Kapoor who worked in Delhi Belly is also a part of Kaalakaandi. Earlier Saif Ali Khan taklked about the film and his role in it and said, “Kaalakaandi is a film I’m so happy to be a part of. It’s a cross section of Mumbai with underworld goons, doomed bankers and idealistic lovers all mixed together in this karmic tale about love, crime and living a lifetime in one night.”

According to a source in the know of developments, the script was written specifically with Saif in mind. It took over two years before the script finally got to the actor. The source said, “Akshat has written and directed this unique movie … and he is probably the only voice who tells it exactly like it actually is. Mumbai is a crazy, beautiful city and he has captured it perfectly in this very fun and very moving film.”

See Saif Ali Khan’s look in Kaalakaandi:

See a tweet about Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kaalakaandi:

Kaalakaandi, produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn, also features Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam. Shashwat Sachdev has composed the music.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd