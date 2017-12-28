Kaalakaandi new song Kaala Doreya: Neha Bhasin adds a modern twist to the Punjabi folk number

Kaalakaandi new song Kaala Doreya featuring Saif ALi Khan is sung by Neha Bhasin. Kaalakaandi new song Kaala Doreya featuring Saif ALi Khan is sung by Neha Bhasin.

The second song from Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi titled “Kaala Doreya” is out. While “Kaala Doreya” is a well-known Punjabi folk song which is traditionally sung during weddings, the makers have given it a modern twist with singers Neha Bhasin and rapper Raxstar. It is composed by Sameer Uddin.

The unconventional beats are perfectly balanced by Neha Bhasin’s mellow voice. And English rap artist Raxstar’s lyrics are adding the hip factor to the traditional folk song. While the song has a special performance by Akshay Oberoi and Amyra Dastur with Saif Ali Khan in the film, the YouTube video features small snippets from the film itself.

It starts with Saif trying his flirting game with Isha Talwar and the scene then shifts to the place of the wedding. Throughout, Isha has a camera in her hand and in one scene, we even see Saif take a ‘pill’ which leads to his psychedelic experience which we saw closely in his previous song “Swagpur Ka Chaudhary.” There are various scenes where Saif hallucinates things which are not actually there.

Watch the video of Kaalakaandi’s Kaala Doreya here:

In the end, we see Saif’s yellow fur avatar dance like nobody’s watching with a gun in his hand. As revealed earlier, Kaalakaandi chronicles the story of six complete strangers living in Mumbai in a span of 12 hours and how their lives intersect.

In the trailer, we saw Saif find out that he has stomach cancer and the doctor, surprisingly, gave him a free pass “to do whatever makes him happy.” “Kaala Doreya” and “Swagpur Ka Chaudhary” are a follow up on the same, exploring Saif’s psychedelic experiences after that.

Directed by Delhi Belly fame Akshat Verma, Kaalakandi hits the theaters on January 12. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd