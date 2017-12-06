Kaalakaandi trailer: Saif Ali Khan’s dark comedy is every ‘tedha-medha kaam’ done right

Saif Ali Khan is at his funny best in the newly released trailer for Kaalakaandi. Saif Ali Khan is at his funny best in the newly released trailer for Kaalakaandi.

Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi is a story of six characters from across Mumbai and it explores the city’s dark, neglected underbelly. The film is directed by Akshat Verma, who earlier wrote the 2011 film, Delhi Belly.

The trailer of Kaalakaandi is out and it starts with Saif Ali Khan finding out that he has stomach cancer. But what follows is utter mayhem in his life with the doctor, surprisingly, giving him a free pass “to do whatever makes him happy.” The rest of the gang is no different. Deepak Dobriyal and Vijay Raaz deal with ‘greed’ in their quest to earn more money. And let me mention, their comic timing is absolutely perfect. Shobita Dhulipala and Kunaal Roy Kapur’s deal with ‘love’ and Akshay Oberoi with ‘lust.’ The trailer reminds us of Delhi Belly, and director Akshat Verma’s propensity to not hold back on anything is visible right when you are twenty seconds in the trailer.

From encounters with sex workers to discussing Emraan Hashmi’s kissing scenes at length, the trailer promises an adventurous ride. And Saif’s weird hairstyle and yellow fur look is, anyway, enough to leave us in splits. Not to mention, the background score only adds up to the queer yet vibrant energy of the video.

Watch the trailer here:

Talking about Kaalakaandi, Saif Ali Khan said, “The film is a cross-section of Mumbai with underworld goons, doomed bankers and idealistic lovers all mixed together in this karmic tale about love, crime and living a lifetime in one night!! I truly consider it to be one of my best films and am really forward to the release.”

Produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn, the film stars Saif Ali Khan along with the eclectic ensemble of Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur, Nary Singh and Neil Bhoopalam. In 2017, Saif was seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon and then he played the lead role in the official adaptation of Chef.

Kaalakaandi is scheduled to release on January 12, 2018.

