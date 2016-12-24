Kaabil’s Haseeno Ka Deewana making reveals hidden secrets of Urvashi Rautela song, watch video

Urvashi Rautela doing much more than just shaking her hips for Kaabil’s Haseeno Ka Deewana Urvashi Rautela doing much more than just shaking her hips for Kaabil’s Haseeno Ka Deewana

Kabila’s sizzling hot dance number Haseeno Ka Deewana has managed to stand out in its own way with Urvashi Rautela’s unique style of performance. The dance sequence has Urvashi Rautela doing much more than just shaking her hips for the music video. For one, she had to wear something that weighs 150 kgs. In the making of the Haseeno Ka Deewana video, the beauty queen spoke of her experience which reminds that being an actor is not just about walking on the red carpets but surviving in the most challenging situations.

Dangal movie review

” The choreography in the dance moves is very very international and something which has never been done before in Bollywood,” said Urvashi Rautela.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“It is definitely one of the grandest songs ever,” she added later.

“Saara Zamana manifested because of my desire and fascination with the music of Yaarana. It is one of my favorite songs. I used to be crazy about it. This version of the song will make you get up and want to dance. It’s incredible, so much passion, fire, the way it has been sung, beautiful,” said Hrithik Roshan who also featured in the video.

Watch : Making of Haseeno Ka Deewana Video Song | Kaabil | Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela

“We took Urvashi to do the song. She is brilliant as a dancer, and she is all alone in the center, she doesn’t have any dancer with her. Basically, we had an idea not to use any dancer but to keep a solo. Rest of the 250 dancers were all on top,” said choreographer Ahmed.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd