Kaabil: When Hrithik Roshan spoke like Amitabh Bachchan for Yami Gautam, watch video

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam-starrer Kaabil is just six days away from the silver screen. The makers of the movie want to keep the buzz around it alive and for that, they are doing everything possible. Releasing the making of the movie on Twitter, they wrote, “Give two beautiful and talented people an amazing script and watch automatic chemistry happen!”

In the video, the Vicky Donor beauty, Yami Gautam admits that she is in complete awe of her co-star Hrithik Roshan who is a humble human being despite his larger than life personality. She says, “Though I haven’t told him yet, but I admit I have been in awe of Hrithik like millions of girls.”

To portray the role of Hrithik’s leading lady was not an easy affair for Yami. She was nervous but at the same time, she made sure to not let her nervousness reflect in the scenes of the movie. “I told him very silently, behind the smiles, that I am extremely nervous and if you want any number of retakes, any suggestions or any guidance, please feel free to tell,” admits Yami.

Hrithik, who has done a number of romantic flicks in his career, finds Kaabil the best of the lot. He says, “Probably Kaabil is my most favourite love story I have ever done. This was so special because this was automatic. I and Yami connected on the level of emotions of the characters. It was so beautiful that it just flowed between us.”

We also get a glimpse of Hrithik imitating the iconic actor of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan to bring a smile on his beloved’s face in the movie. Hrithik put in a lot of effort to speak like Big B in the film and it is worth the hard work.

Hrithik Roshan has evolved as a better actor after doing Kaabil. His perspective towards things has changed after closely experiencing the life of a blind man. “As an actor I discovered not seeing someone increases your perception to absorb the person’s presence. You get more attentive to her tone, whether she is smiling or is she not,” said Hrithik in the video.

Describing the characters essayed by Yami and Hrithik in the movie, director, Sanjay Gupta says, “They are both smiling, happy, colourful people who are not sad about their blindness. They celebrate life more than we do. And when both of them together, they will make you realise that their life has more joy and light in comparison to ours.”

Kaabil is a story which proves victory comes to those who never stops fighting. The movie is a story of two differently-abled people who fall in love with each other, get married and then a misfortune strikes the couple which separates them. Ending the video with her bright and beautiful smile Yami says, “I might irritate you as I have said it time and again but Hrithik has been an inspiring figure not only as an actor but also as a human being. I will always be thankful to him.”

