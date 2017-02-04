Kaabil star Hrithik Roshan loves Bengal and Rosogolla. Here is why

Hrithik Roshan frankly told a fan on Twitter that he couldn’t wait to eat ‘Rosogolla’ as soon as he landed in Kolkata to promote Kaabil. Hrithik Roshan frankly told a fan on Twitter that he couldn’t wait to eat ‘Rosogolla’ as soon as he landed in Kolkata to promote Kaabil.

It probably is the most lesser known fact about superstar Hrithik Roshan, that he is partially Bengali. The Kaabil actor’s grandmother Ira, (dad Rakesh Roshan’s mother) was a Bengali who married legendary musician Roshan, who was a Punjabi.

It looks like every time Hrithik visits Kolkata, a part of his Bengali roots comes to foreground especially when he expresses his love for the regional food. Till now Hrithik has grabbed eyeballs for his perfect looks, films and dancing skills. But after his recent visit to West Bengal, yet another hidden trait of the actor got highlighted – his love for ‘Rosogolla,’ the famous Bengali sweet.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Such was his adulation for the sweet, that Hrithik took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank u for the love all at bhavanipur! Now roshogulla time before we leave! Love u Kolkata!,” while retweeting one of his fans thank you note to him.

Even to the media, the actor was quoted as saying, “My first public appearance was in Kolkata in 2000. My dida’s (grandmother) wish was that my first stage performance is here. There is Bengali blood in me.”

Thank u for the love all at bhavanipur! Now roshogulla time before we leave! Love u Kolkata! http://t.co/BvqU2HFhmh — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 3, 2017

Well, now Hrithik’s fans know that their Greek god might be having the perfect physique, but he is no less a foodie at heart. He loves to hog on his favourite delicacies and try out the regional dishes while visiting any city during events and promotions.

Also read: Kaabil star Hrithik Roshan to campaign for the disabled

Hrithik was accompanied by his Kaabil co-star Yami Gautam in Kolkata. Check out the pictures from his latest round of promotions in the eastern state.

Hrithik was so full of expressions!

Looks like he had his eyes on the rosogolla already !

Yami remained a dainty lady !

With all the smiles!

From what it seems, the whole team of Kaabil has decided to give tough competition to Raees even off the screens. The cast and crew of both the films are out on the second round of promotions and are travelling from one city to another, despite raking good money at the box office already.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd