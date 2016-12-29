Kaabil’s song Kuch Din: Hrithik Roshan song will heal your heart, watch video

Kaabil’s song Kuch Din: The makers of Kaabil showcased this soulful track, which features the lead pair Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam Kaabil’s song Kuch Din: The makers of Kaabil showcased this soulful track, which features the lead pair Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam-starrer Kaabil’s new track has been released. The makers of Kaabil showcased this soulful track, which features the lead pair Hrithik and Yami. The song titled Kuch Din is a romantic number and will make you fall in love with the duo too. Kaabil has Hrithik as a visually challenged character, Rohan Bhatnagar, who is out for vengeance after his love is taken away cruelly. But before the hatred comes love. In the film, he is shown falling in love with Sue, played by Yami in the film, who is visually challenged as well.

This new track has a fresh appeal and shouts out loud that one’s physical disabilities cannot be a hindrance to living life or experiencing love. We see that much-in-love onscreen couple Hrithik and Yami enjoying every bit of life.We see them dance, see them enjoying at an amusement park and experience those small joys of life like any two people in love.

Watch | Kuch Din Video Song | Kaabil | Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam

With vocals by Jubin Nautiyal and composition by Rajesh Roshan, the song makes for a perfect soulful track to healing the heart.

Hrithik Roshan shared the track with the caption, “From the first thought to the last. From the first day to the last. #KuchDin is for love that lasts forever. http://bit.ly/KuchDin”. Yami too shared the track and posted, “Let the magic unwind! #KuchDin is here to set you free in true love…..@iHrithik http://bit.ly/KuchDin.”

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil will hit the screens on January 25, 2017, when it will clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan-starrer Raees.

