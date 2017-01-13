Kaabil song Kisi Se Pyar Ho Jaaye: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam recreate Kishore Kumar’s magic, watch video

Kaabil song Kisi Se Pyar Ho Jaaye: Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam celebrate their selfless love despite being visual impaired. Kaabil song Kisi Se Pyar Ho Jaaye: Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam celebrate their selfless love despite being visual impaired.

Following the trend of tinkering with the original lyrics of iconic songs, the makers of Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam-starrer Kaabil have yet again come up with a revamped version of Kishore Kumar’s 1975 melody Dil Kya Kare from the movie Julie. Just like the previously released songs, Kaabil Hoon and Kuch Din, this one too sees the much-in-love couple Hrithik and Yami celebrating their selfless love despite being visual impaired.

In the song, Yami and Hrithik showcase their salsa skills. The duo looks so adorable together that you will find it difficult to take your eyes off them. With their warm chemistry, this on-screen couple is setting tough relationship goals for today’s generation.

Also read | Kaabil’s song Kuch Din: Hrithik Roshan song will heal your heart, watch video

The composers of the song Gourov–Roshin have tried to retain the essence of the original song and lyricist Kumaar has redone the lyrics to match up with the young generation’s taste. Jubin Nautiyal’s vocals have added life to the song.

Watch| Kisi Se Pyar Ho Jaaye Video song | Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam

Released in 1975, Julie was a musical hit among the audience and the movie also helped music composer of the movie, Rajesh Roshan won Filmfare Award for the film. Interestingly, Rajesh Roshan also happens to be the music composer of Kaabil. Now whether this one too will bring laurels to him or not, will be known after the movie hits the screen on January 25.

Earlier the music composers of Kaabil gave a throwback feel with the energetic song Haseeno Ka Deewana, a revamped version of Amitabh Bachchan starrer iconic song Saara Zamana.

Also read | Watch Kaabil’s song Kaabil Hoon: This Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam number is perfect panacea for a dreary winter day

Describing his definition of love in an interview with indianexpress.com, Hrithik who plays the role of a blind man in Kaabil said, “Love is not blind. Romance is. Romance is the most dangerous thing. Romance is like an illusion. It shows you things and you hear things that don’t exist. So romance ke baad jo rehta hai that is love. So love is not blind.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil will hit the screens on January 25, 2017, when it will clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan-starrer Raees.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd