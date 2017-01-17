Kaabil: Ronit Roy is bad for a reason in this Hrithik Roshan-starrer

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Ronit spoke about his character in the film, working with brother and the growing influence of television actors in mainstream cinema. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Ronit spoke about his character in the film, working with brother and the growing influence of television actors in mainstream cinema.

Kaabil would not be Kaabil without the negative characters played by Ronit Roy and his brother, Rohit. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Ronit spoke about his character in the film, working with brother and the growing influence of television actors in mainstream cinema. Talking about his role in Kaabil, Ronit says, “I can’t speak much about it because that would mean revealing the story but it would be apt to say that in this film, I am bad for a reason. Unlike Boss, where I played a cop who was bad but had no reason to be so.”

This is for the first time that the actor will appear on screen with his brother Rohit, who has not been seen on television or cinema in a long time. “I, including a few others, convinced him to do this film. He was concerned about his role because it’s darker than my character but I am glad he has eventually taken it up. Also, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he has done justice to his role.”

Ronit has appeared in a lot of films in the past decade. Coincidently, in all his films, we have seen him in negative characters. On being asked if he feels he is filling the void of villains in Bollywood, the actor said, “I don’t think there is a void. There are so many people who are doing villainous characters and are doing great. For instance, Riteish Deshmukh in Ek Villain. So, I am not the only one.”

However, the actor is certain that no one can ever match up to the level of legendary actors like Amrish Puri, who glorified villains in Indian cinema over decades. “It would be wrong to compare me or any other actor with legendary Amrish Puri. I’ve just started my career in Bollywood so nothing or such sorts can be said right now. I am glad people find me good enough to do such good roles in good films. But you aren’t successful till the time your films or roles are not being liked by the audience. So, the audience is the master.”

We cannot forget the fact that apart from his career in Bollywood, Ronit has also been one of the famous television personalities. With successful series like Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Kyunki… Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Adaalat, Ronit has also become a known name in every household. Talking about how Bollywood over the years has started to recognise television talent, the 51-year-old actor said, “I am happy about the exchange of art happening between these two mediums. Television actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Vidya Balan and so on have become leading faces too. So, it’s a happy time.”

Is he coming back on television again? “Not really. There is nothing interesting happening on TV. I may do another series of Adaalat but nothing is concrete right now to talk about it.”

Ronit will be seen in Kaabil, giving Hrithik Roshan a serious fight. The film will release on January 25. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Sarkar 3, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff and Yami Gautam.

