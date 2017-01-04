Raees vs Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan’s film covers production cost already. Should Shah Rukh Khan worry?

Hrithik Roshan’s film Kaabil is already in profits. Hrithik Roshan’s film Kaabil is already in profits.

Hrithik Roshan is completely at his competitive best. In fact, his film Kaabil has already covered it’s cost production. The filmmakers have sold its satellite rights and even the music. According to reports, Hrithik’s film has nothing to lose at all, even if it doesn’t perform well at the big box office owing to the big clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees on the same day.

Rakesh Roshan spoke to Bollywood Life. He said, “You know I sold the film for a lesser price to my distributors. I am the only producer who sells to individual distributors. My all India sale to distributors is not exceeding more than Rs. 42 crores. I made the film in, without counting Hrithik’s and my price, we have made the film at a budget of Rs.35 crore. Plus Rs. 15 crores on P&A. Satellite rights were sold for Rs. 50 crores, while music was sold for Rs 8 crore. Overseas went for Rs. 16 crores.”

This information clearly indicates that the film which has been made at a budget of Rs 50 crore is already on the profit-making path. Well, this makes the clash even more serious. Will Shah Rukh have an answer to this move by the Roshans? We will have to just wait and watch.

Meanwhile, the audience is getting impatient by the day to witness how the first massive box office clash of 2017 shapes when both the films finally release on January 25. While Hrithik is turning heads with his sizzling photoshoots, Shah Rukh’s active social media interaction is keeping the fire alive for Raees. But who will emerge as a final winner is what we have to wait and watch.

