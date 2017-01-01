Kaabil motion poster: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam’s love story is terrifying, watch video

Kaabil stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. The film releases on January 25. Kaabil stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. The film releases on January 25.

The motion poster of Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film Kaabil is out and urges fans to rethink about the common notions they have about a disabled person. The short video spreads the message that we should never consider any disabled man, weaker than us. In fact, with the message, the teaser poster gives us a sneak-peek into the lives of Rohan Bhatnagar (played by Hrithik) and Sue Bhatnagar (played by Yami Gautam), and how their lives are nearly perfect until they go through a lot of glitches and hardships.

With only 24 days left for the release of Kaabil, it would be interesting to see the marketing plans of the film’s team, especially when their box office rival is none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, which is also scheduled for January 25 release.

Watch the motion poster of Kaabil here:

For now, buzz around both the films is extremely high and the competition between Hrithik and Shah Rukh is neck to neck. Even if the songs are considered, Raees’ ‘Laila Main Laila’ starring Shah Rukh and Sunny Leone has overpowered the sizzling number of Urvashi Rautela, called ‘Haseeno Ka Deewana’ from Kaabil. Laila Main Laila has been watched over 41.4 million times on YouTube while Urvashi’s Haseeno Ka Zamana has 32.6 million hits despite being released before Raees song.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Kaabil’s success is extremely important for Hrithik as his last onscreen outing, the much-ambitious historical drama Mohenjo Daro, sank at the box office last year. Kaabil, an emotional thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan, also stars Yami and Ronit Roy.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd