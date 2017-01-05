Kaabil’s song Mon Amour: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam do the Tango and sweep us off our feet, watch video

Kaabil Mon Amour: Hrithik Roshan’s this dance number gets a total thumbs up. Kaabil Mon Amour: Hrithik Roshan’s this dance number gets a total thumbs up.

When you have Hrithik Roshan on the screen in a dancing number, you can bet that he is going to nail it. After showing his Salsa skills in Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara and paying a tribute to Michael Jackson in Bang Bang, Hrithik has won hearts with his Tango in this high-on-energy dance number in Kaabil, called Mon Amour.

Mon Amour is a French word which means My Love. The song was released on October 5 and we are totally loving it. In the song, we see Hrithik gaining Yami Gautam’s confidence and encouraging her to let herself be free. Dance forms a part of the process and Yami matches Hrithik step-for-step. While we all are well versed with Hrithik’s dancing capabilities, Yami revealed this side of her persona with Nachange Saari Raat from her last release Junooniyat, which starred her rumoured boyfriend Pulkit Samrat.

Watch Kaabil’s Mon Amour here:

Mon Amour has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and his voice is perfect for the song. The lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir.

The song has been released on the same day as Raees’ romantic number Zaalima, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan. Now, which song will get more views will decide if the box office clash gets more intense.

Kaabil’s success is extremely important for Hrithik as his last onscreen outing, the ambitious period drama Mohenjo Daro, sank at the box office. Kaabil, an emotional thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan, also stars Yami and Ronit Roy.

