Kaabil is Hrithik Roshan’s best performance, says Karan Johar

Director Karan Johar cannot stop raving about Hrithik Roshan’s performance in the recently-released film, Kaabil. The 44-year-old director took to Twitter to congratulate Hrithik for his act as a blind man driven to avenge the murder of his wife in the Sanjay Gupta-directed movie. He also wrote that as a helmer it was a treat for him to watch the actor put his best foot forward, only reflecting his growth with time.

Karan wrote, “As a filmmaker it’s exhilarating to watch an actor deliver his best… .@iHrithik is a power house talent and is exemplary in #kaabil.” The “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” director had worked with Hrithik in his 2001 film, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Roshan says he will be happy to watch his movie Kaabil — featuring son Hrithik Roshan — again, instead of watching Shah Rukh Khan Raees. Both films are released on Wednesday.

At a special screening of Kaabil held here on Monday, Rakesh Roshan was asked whether he will be watching Raees as it is releasing on the same day. But he said: “No, I will watch Kaabil once again.” Hrithik had recently said in an interview that his father was hurt over the clash of Raees and Kaabil. A romantic thriller, Kaabil features Hrithik and actress Yami Gautam playing a visually impaired couple.

The special screening was attended by celebrities Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ramesh Sippy, Sussanne Khan, David Dhawan, Javed Akhtar with wife Shabana Azmi, Ashutosh Gowariker, Ahmed Khan and more.