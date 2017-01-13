Kaabil’s idea isn’t to be sympathetic to the visually impaired: Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam talks about playing a visually impaired role in Kaabil. Yami Gautam talks about playing a visually impaired role in Kaabil.

Actress Yami Gautam, who is playing the role of a visually impaired girl in Kaabil, says she discovered the idea is not to treat any visually impair people with sympathy but equality through the journey of the film.

“During the preparation for my role of Supriya in the film, I realised that they are the coolest people you can ever come across. Though my character is visually impaired, she is independent, travels alone, goes for work and has a normal life like anyone of us. There comes the idea of not to be sympathetic but treat them equally,” Yami told IANS.

The actress, who will be seen sharing screen space with actor Hrithik Roshan in the film, went through a lot of research work, watched videos and attended various workshops by a professional coach that helped her to get various nuances to portray the character.

Also read | Kaabil song Kisi Se Pyar Ho Jaaye: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam recreate Kishore Kumar’s magic, watch video

Talking about the film, Yami said: “It is a very inspiring story that celebrates the unexplored potential of an individual. And at the end of the film, you will not feel sympathetic towards Rohan and Supriya, but inspired.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film Kaabil, which also features Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy, Narendra Jha and Girish Kulkarni, is slated to hit the screen on January 25. The film will be releasing alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees.