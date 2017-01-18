Kaabil vs Raees: Hrithik Roshan film to release on January 25 morning

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil to release on January 25. Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil to release on January 25.

The Raees vs Kaabil clash is happening in right earnest. After Hrithik Roshan’s film brought forward its release date to January 25’s evening shows, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees followed suit and ensured it would release on the morning of January 25. Now, it has been announced that Kaabil will also come out on Wednesday morning as well.

Till yesterday, the film was to release on 25th evening, starting at 6 pm. But now, Hrithik will be seen much earlier in the theaters as the show of the film will begin since the morning.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced this news on Twitter. He wrote, “Earlier, #Kaabil was to release from 6 pm onwards… Decision changed… #Kaabil shows will now commence from morning itself on 25 Jan.” Well, will Raees’ team have a strategy to counter attack this move? Only Shah Rukh has the answer to it.

It is interesting how both the actors have geared up to promote their films on different sets as well as on the social media. In fact, the two recently released a dialogue promo on the same day as if they are keeping a tab on what the other is planning to do.

With both the films releasing on the same day, we are super eager to know which film will have an upper hand on the very first day of their release. Shah Rukh in and as Raees is winning hearts with his dialogues, dance moves, and looks but Hrithik’s character of Rohan Bhatnagar is looking strong too.

