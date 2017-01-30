Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan film gets leaked online, Rakesh Roshan hurt

Kaabil: Rakesh Roshan is shocked and said piracy is damaging the movie-making business. Kaabil: Rakesh Roshan is shocked and said piracy is damaging the movie-making business.

Of late, several Bollywood films including Udta Punjab and Parched have become the victims of piracy, with leaked parts easily available on internet sites. The latest victim is Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil. Rakesh Roshan is shocked and said piracy is damaging the movie-making business in a report published in Bollywood Hungama.

“Unethical practises that are killing the movie business can stop only when those perpetrating these illegal activities understand the gravity of their misdeeds and realize how damaging piracy is to our movie-making business. Unless they realize what they are doing, piracy is unstoppable,” Rakesh was quoted saying in the interview.

Pahlaj Nihalani also expressed his concern on the matter saying, “Direct import from Pakistan into India is prohibited. Since movies are exported and imported between India and Pakistan through Dubai, a lot of the piracy is done in Dubai. Earlier the CBFC was blamed for piracy. But it’s been proven beyond doubt that the censor board has nothing to do with piracy. The menace needs to be checked at the post-production stage of films and when films travel to Dubai.”

Also Read: If one has to fear the Prime Minister, then that’s sad, says Anurag Kashyap

Both Kaabil and Raees released on January 25. Rakesh Roshan was apparently hurt by the clash and spoke about the same during several interviews. “I don’t want to name anybody but yes there are no friends in the industry. We are always standing alone and will always have to be alone. I and Hrithik are genuine. We love everyone. But many others are false. They hug, shake hands hug and kiss all for the camera. Behind it, it’s a different ballgame, ” said Rakesh in an interview with indianexpress.com.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd