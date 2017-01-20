Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan does some difficult action sequences, watch making video

Hrithik Roshan says that doing action sequences becomes more difficult as he is playing a blind character. Hrithik Roshan says that doing action sequences becomes more difficult as he is playing a blind character.

Hrithik Roshan is playing a blind man in his upcoming film Kaabil. The actor has done daring stunts in his previous movies including Bang Bang co-starring Katrina Kaif. Kaabil makers recently released a behind-the-scenes video wherein one can see Hrithik facing difficulties while doing action scenes. The actor says that doing action sequences becomes more difficult as he is playing a blind character.

“The action, of course, was difficult because I couldn’t make eye-contact, I didn’t know where the punch was coming from. I didn’t know where the ditch was over which I had to jump. I was aware that I could fall if I didn’t time my steps properly. I literally had to become Rohan and absorb the power that he has in the script,” the actor says in the video.

“The main action sequence was with Ronit Roy. He was incredibly fit,” Hrithik added. Director Sanjay Gupta was all praise for Hrithik. “Hrithik becomes the character. In the whole film, there is a use of a lot of intelligence by the character. He uses the places to his advantage. I would give a major credit to Shyam Kaushal and Hrithik Roshan,” said Sanjay Gupta.

Meanwhile, Hrithik spoke about Raees and Kaabil clash. “My father is careful and concerned for others so he also expects other to be the same way. He is a little hurt and upset. But he is graceful about it. You can’t control the world you can only control your reaction and our reaction is very graceful so now let’s see,” Hrithik said in an interview with PTI.

