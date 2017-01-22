Kaabil celeb movie review: Sussanne Khan, ‏Dabboo Ratnani tag Hrithik Roshan’s film a superhit, see pics

Kaabil celeb movie review: Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who got to see Hrithik’s performance, seems to be impressed. Kaabil celeb movie review: Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who got to see Hrithik’s performance, seems to be impressed.

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam-starrer Kaabil is all set to hit the silver screens on January 25. As audience still awaits to see this Sanjay Gupta directed film, produced by Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan, a few from the industry got to attend the special screening of the same. Among the first few who watched the revenge drama was Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik Roshan and wife Sussanne Khan may have gone their separate ways but they continue to be extremely good friends. Be it Hrithik’s birthday, the New Year celebrations or a fun time with their kids Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan, we have seen Hrithik and Sussanne together on these special occasions. And this time too, as Sussanne got to see Hrithik’s performance, she seems to be impressed.

Sussanne posted an image with Hrithik and captioned it as, “Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind… so so so proud of you.. 🌈🎶🌟❤😇 #kaabil #sacrecoeur.”

Kaabil features a love affair between two blind people, played by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. Ronit Roy, who is very much a part of the film, also tweeted, “@iHrithik redefines “Performance by an Actor” in #Kaabil . Superlative and Magical! I’m so proud to be part of this motion picture!”

‏Dabboo Ratnani also tweeted, “#Kaabil is Just Wow! @iHrithik ‘s Performance Is Impeccable! Congrats @_SanjayGupta @RakeshRoshan_N @RonitBoseRoy @rohitroy500 @yamigautam.”

Director Milap Zhaveri wrote, “Just finished interval of #Kaabil If the WORLD doesn’t cry and APPLAUD @iHrithik @_SanjayGupta @RakeshRoshan_N I’ll change my name! SUPERHIT.” He further wrote, “Save this tweet. #Kaabil will win HEARTS and the Box office. It is UNSTOPPABLE! @iHrithik is award winning! BEST film by @_SanjayGupta EVER!”

Kunal Kapoor posted, “Hey @iHrithik Hearing such AMAZING things about the film. Everyone I spoke to has gone completely nuts about it! Well done man 👏👏👏 #kaabil.”

Check celebs talking about Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam-starrer Kaabil:

@iHrithik redefines “Performance by an Actor” in #Kaabil . Superlative and Magical! I’m so proud to be part of this motion picture! — Ronit Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) January 21, 2017

Hey @iHrithik Hearing such AMAZING things about the film. Everyone I spoke to has gone completely nuts about it! Well done man 👏👏👏 #kaabil — kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) January 21, 2017

Save this tweet. #Kaabil will win HEARTS and the Box office. It is UNSTOPPABLE! @iHrithik is award winning! BEST film by @_SanjayGupta EVER! — Milap (@zmilap) January 21, 2017

Just finished interval of #Kaabil If the WORLD doesn’t cry and APPLAUD @iHrithik @_SanjayGupta @RakeshRoshan_N I’ll change my name! SUPERHIT — Milap (@zmilap) January 21, 2017

Hrithik Roshan’s film will have a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan-starrer Raees. Both Raees and Kaabil started their pre-bookings almost a week before the release of the film. Usually, pre-booking of a film begins three to five days earlier but it seems neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Hrithik Roshan could wait any longer.

