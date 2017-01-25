Kaabil audience reaction: Hrithik Roshan impresses viewers

Kaabil audience reaction: The pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam was a pleasant change for the audience. The two look amazing together. Kaabil audience reaction: The pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam was a pleasant change for the audience. The two look amazing together.

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam’s Kaabil landed on Wednesday morning and while the reviews were mixed, audience members who watched the film went away impressed with Hrithik’s performance. However, the film saw low occupancy in the theaters on the first day of its release. The morning shows saw 40% occupancy on Wednesday. Now, whether it was a result of the movie releasing mid-week or was it clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is still unknown.

Those who walked out of the theatre were all praises for Hrithik Roshan who has played the role of a visually impaired man in the movie. “It is a decent watch. Hrithik and Yami shared a good on-screen chemistry. Hrithik has given a strong performance after a long time and Yami looks adorable in the movie,” said a viewer.

“The pairing of Hrithik and Yami was a pleasant change for us. The two look amazing together. It is a heart-warming story of two people who are in love with each other. Ronit Roy has also done a great job. A nice movie altogether,” said another viewer.

The movie managed to hit the right chord with moviegoers. Apart from Hrithik’s strong performance, the music of the movie has left an impact on the viewers. A member of the audience said, “After a long time, we have listened to some meaningful songs and that too in apt situations. It was a no-nonsense movie.”

This Sanjay Gupta film, produced by Rakesh Roshan has received a positive reaction until now. With Raees in competition, it remains to be seen how much money will the movie make on its first day.

