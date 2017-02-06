Kaabil actor Yami Gautam wins praises from Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Kapoor

After a lot of accolades Yami Gautam’s is basking on the success of her latest film Kaabil. After a lot of accolades Yami Gautam’s is basking on the success of her latest film Kaabil.

Who wouldn’t feel excessive happiness on receiving showers of praises? That is exactly Yami Gautam’s reaction right now who is basking on the success of her latest film Kaabil. Apart from the box office performance, what’s adding to her smile is the accolades she has been getting from her industry friends, stars and fans alike. Yami’s strong portrayal of a visually challenged girl opposite superstar Hrithik Roshan has impressed everyone.

Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan, had reached out to Yami to congratulate her for her stellar performance. The two will be working together soon for Sarkar 3.

It was this message from the icon that made Yami smile with joy, said a source close to the actor. Even Badlapur director, Sriram Raghavan had great things to say about Yami’s performance in Kaabil. There has never been a doubt in the acting talent of this pretty actor.

Kaabil has been one of the most successful films running at the theatres right now. Despite clashes, the film has managed to reach the top. Kaabil had initially released in lesser number of screens than Raees, yet the film has managed to attract a lot of audience.

Even director Abhishek Kapoor took to twitter and said, “To be in the frame with @iHrithik and hold ur own @yamigautam no small feat.. v well done and most #kaabil of u.”

Yami Gautam who hails from Chandigarh began her journey in Bollywood with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. With no godfather in the industry, she managed to make a place for herself with another hit film to her kitty, Badlapur.

