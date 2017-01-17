Kaabil actor Yami Gautam: I don’t see myself as an outsider

Yami Gautam to mark five years in Bollywood with Kaabil. Yami Gautam to mark five years in Bollywood with Kaabil.

The year 2017 will mark five years of Yami Gautam’s cinematic journey in Bollywood. Mention it to her and the Kaabil actor is pleasantly surprised. “Until you said it I didn’t even think about it. I still feel like a newcomer. Time just flew.”

While she still feels like a newcomer, Yami doesn’t slot herself as an outsider in Bollywood.Talking to indianexpress.com, “I am an individual here who is making it on her own. I am happy doing that I am very happy from where I have come from. So I have an outsider perspective also. But I don’t consider myself an outsider. That is where it becomes more important to underline what you want to do and what kind of films you want to do and manifest that. Slowly and steadily whatever films I am getting are helping me to inch towards where I want to be. I want to be versatile.”

While Yami started on a positive note with Vicky Donor, the films that followed were commercial duds. However, failure in her professional life has never deterred Yami from accepting new challenges. “I had some great experiences but there were times when films didn’t do well right especially after Vicky Donor. The key is to not just accept but to embrace failure and respect that, then come back with more force and keep working on yourself. Most of the time we keep looking outside and feeling sad about what others have. Those are mere excuses. Luck is nothing but when you are ready to meet that opportunity. So I made sure that my growth at the personal level doesn’t go stagnant. I try and groom myself, be it through fitness or dance. During that course films and opportunities came up. However, I won’t do anything in which I don’t have my heart in. I would rather wait and keep working on myself harder and wait for the right opportunity. It is not quantity but quality I should be remembered for.”

The actress also doesn’t believe in camps and sees different directors as those belonging to different genres. As much as she is excited about collaborating with Ram Gopal Verma in Sarkar 3, the Kaabil actress also hopes to work with masters like Raju Hirani, Imtiaz Ali and Vishal Bharadwaj in future. “I would love to work with all these big names but it will happen at the right time, if there is a good role and when it is the right time for it.”

