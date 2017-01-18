Kaabil actor Ronit Roy says Sarkaar 3 will be milestone in his career

Ronit Roy has begun working on Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkaar 3. Ronit Roy has begun working on Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkaar 3.

Ronit Roy is one of the most successful names who keeps switching sides between television and films. From the invincible Mr Bajaj in Kasauti Zindagi Kay to the brooding Shoumik Bose in Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly, Ronit has had a smooth transition from a small screen hero to one of Bollywood’s most dependable actors. And it is only getting better for the 51-year-old actor, who is perhaps in the best phase of his career. He has his hands full with big projects like Kaabil, Sarkaar 3, Abbas Mustan’s next and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Munna Michael.

In an interview to indianexpress.com, Ronit speaks on why Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan, yami Gautam and his younger brother Rohit Roy, was special to him. He further shares about his love for television and his upcoming film Sarkaar 3, which he deems as a dream come true.

Q. Rakesh Roshan-production Kaabil is by far your biggest Bollywood film. But what has got people talking is your chemistry with your brother Rohit Roy, with whom you are sharing screen space after 12 years. How was the experience?

Ronit: That has made the film extra special for me. It was a great experience working with Rohit. We play brothers in the film and it couldn’t have got better than this. Our real life equation helped us in playing our characters.

Q. Rohit said that howsoever your personality might be intimidating, he was never scared while shooting with you. What do you have to say about that?

Ronit: He is absolutely right. In real life, I am intimidated by him. He is a big bully. He bullies everyone in the house, our mother, me and everyone. So, there’s no chance of him being nervous around me. In fact, if I say something to him then his one look is enough for me to know that I got to be in my place!

Q. But as an elder brother, were there moments when you advised Rohit about how he can do a particular scene?

Ronit: No. I, basically as a rule, do not tell other actors what to do. When I used to do a show called Adaalat, I was somehow, at the helm of character management so, there I used to tell other actors what they need to do. Apart from that, I don’t consider myself any adviser in acting. I am, myself, searching for my craft and trying to improve it.

Q. Speaking of Adaalat, it’s one of those few shows, which has a male protagonist. The audience of Indian TV hardly gets to see strong, prominent male characters. What’s your take on this and don’t you feel it is high time, show makers came up with better roles for male actors?

Ronit: That’s not true. My career graph doesn’t say that there aren’t great male characters. Even if you look at some other male actors like Karanvir Bohra, he did Kasauti Zindagi Kay and his role became iconic. So, there are a lot of iconic roles played by men. Also, this is a medium which is female dominated and watched mainly by audience. So, that is how television is formatted. But I feel there will be a huge reformatting on television in 2017. Television is right now a 45,000 crore industry and by 2020, we will be a 65-70k industry.

Q. Post Kaabil, you will be seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkaar 3, one of the films to look out for in 2017. How exciting is to be in a part of it and working alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan?

Ronit: It is Ramu sir’s best piece of work and you are working with Mr Bachchan, where not one or two but all your scenes are with him. It’s the pivotal role of the film. Like Kaabil, it is going to be a milestone in my career. I am not excited. I am on the moon! Whatever I have seen of the film, I can say Ram Gopal Varma is a magician, he is a genius.

