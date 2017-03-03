Ka Bodyscapes: Gajendra Chauhan applauds censor board for refusing certification

Gajendra Chauhan said that films like Ka Bodyscapes shouldn’t be allowed in India as nobody has the right to hurt a religion and its views. Gajendra Chauhan said that films like Ka Bodyscapes shouldn’t be allowed in India as nobody has the right to hurt a religion and its views.

FTII Chairman Gajendra Chauhan has come out in support of Censor Board’s decision to refuse certification to the Malayalam LGBT film, Ka Bodyscapes. “I would like to appreciate Censor Board and revising committee that they stopped the film from showing. I got to know that Lord Hanuman has been shown in a derogatory manner. I object,” said the 60-year-old to ANI on the last day in his office.

Gajendra also said that films like Ka Bodyscapes shouldn’t be allowed in India as nobody has the right to hurt a religion and its views. “Court should also not allow it. What do they have to prove by making movies on freedom of expression and artistic values? Do they want to show the future generation their parents in bad light?” Gajendra was quoted as saying in a New Indian Express report. “Make a movie on sexual orientation that can teach something, not hurt a religious belief. I condemn the movie,” Chauhan added.

Earlier, CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani told ANI about the film, “Bohat saari films jo pass hone layak nhi hai to definitely pass nhi hogi, kisi ke reason camera pe nhi de sakte.”

Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) has earlier refused to certify the Malayalam film Ka Bodyscapes, citing “the subject of gay and homosexual relationship” as the reason. The refusal to certify Ka Bodyscapes came from the board’s Second Revising Committee in Thiruvananthapuram. The board’s letter to filmmaker Jayan Cherian was signed by the regional officer, Prathiba A.

‘Refusal’ of certificate recommended for Malayalam feature film ‘Ka Bodyscapes’ for glorifying subject of gay & homosexual relationship:CBFC pic.twitter.com/SvTWJkoyWw — ANI (@ANI_news) March 3, 2017

Cherian said the move went against the Kerala High Court order to certify the film with recommended changes.“The film was first submitted to the CBFC in Thiruvananthapuram in April last year, but they refused to certify it, as did the Revising Committee in Chennai,” Cherian said in an interview with indianexpress.com.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd