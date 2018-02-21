Juuhi Babbar Sonii on comeback with Aiyaary: Anup Sonii is the reason why I did the film

Juuhi Babbar talks about her life as an actor, theatre artiste and comeback film Aiyaary. Juuhi Babbar talks about her life as an actor, theatre artiste and comeback film Aiyaary.

Juuhi Babbar Sonii is the daughter of Raj Babbar and is married to television actor Anup Sonii. She tried her hands at acting a decade ago but failed to make a mark. Juuhi left the industry in 2006 but after 12 years, she made a comeback with Neeraj Pandey directorial Aiyaary. In a candid conversation with indianexpress.com, Juuhi states her reasons why she chose to move away from the industry and how Aiyaary happened to her.

“I was so confused and lost that why Neeraj wants me to do the role. Whether small or a big role, anyone would die to be in a Neeraj Pandey’s film. I cannot think of anyone who would say no to it. But he gave me a lot of confidence. He was very sure. He knew what he wanted,” quipped Juuhi.

She continued how Manoj Bajpayee made her comfortable about her comeback. She states that their conversation was more about family and theatre as she too is actively involved in theatre work. “Manoj is so experienced. His rapo with Neeraj sir made me comfortable on the sets. It makes a big difference when you have a co-actor who is really supportive, especially the kind of scenes we had. It required the kind of chemistry to be true on screen. So, since day one he has been very supportive. We did not have to break the ice between us and the credit goes to him. He has worked with all my men, dad (Raj Babbar) and Aarya Babbar and now it was my turn. Even Anup and his relation go really far,” said the actor.

Juuhi Babbar Sonii added, “Lot of times he would recall episodes with my dad and my husband and share those anecdotes. And since, I have done so much work in theatre, we did a lot of theatre talk, about his Delhi theaters day and also parenthood.” The actor plays the role of Manoj Bajpayee’s wife in Aiyaary. She said her role could be short in length but her character is very strong and confident. However, it was purely her husband who forced her to take up the film. Recalling the episode when she broke the news to Anup, Juuhi said, “He is the reason why I am doing the film. Kya hai na, Actors ka ego sabse kharab hota hai duniya maine. I was like chahe flop but I left as the heroine so why should I take up a small role. My husband looked at me and asked me ‘have you lost it? ghar bethe bethe tumhe Neeraj call kar raha hai tum jao milne and haan kiye bager ghar mat aana tum.’ That is why I was so lost in front of Neeraj.”

On the other hand, Juuhi remembers and laughs about how Raj Babbar chose to be a typical Punjabi father, “Dad was typical Punju Indian father when I told him about it. The first thing he said, ‘Did you ask Anup?’ I said, ‘yes, of course.’ So, unko kuch lena dena hi nahi tha. Pati ne bol diya bas hogaya.”

Talking about if this film is a new beginning to her career, Juuhi said, “I don’t know if it really is a new start. I did not have any plans to do this film. I started saying no to films because I was not getting the kind of roles I wanted to do. I did not want to be associated with films that would make me unhappy. I am a very conscious family person. For me, I would not want my parents and brothers to feel ashamed of what I was doing. We are a very conservative family even though my mother and Bhabhis are working. We are not so open-minded that my parents would be okay with me dancing in a bikini. My mother would probably sulk in depression. So, I did not do cinema. God has been kind that I had the sensibility to not do rubbish.”

Juuhi Babbar Sonii expects that now her period as an actor would be better than how it was when she was young, “Everything was so forced when I started working. People around me could not take me being so natural and I guess, they always have different expectations from heroines but I guess, life would be different now since we have come into the category of character role category.” As the conversation came to an end, she spoke about Aiyaary’s postponement and how this industry makes you experience good and bad.

“When the film was postponed, I asked Neeraj that are you not angry? He laughed and said you must have seen all this while growing up. And that was so true. This industry is a place where the fraternity stands by each other but has the tendency to do nastiest things to you. We have seen people saying good and worst things about us. Star kids ko lekar toh bhoja hota hi hai but all of us have handled it in our own way,” said Juuhi.

When asked if she is willing to do some behind the camera work for the industry, Juuhi Babbar Sonii quipped, “Whatever good work comes to my way, I am fine. I do not want to do work which is not worth my time.”

