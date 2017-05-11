Justin Bieber’s youngest Indian fan has a Salman Khan connection, see pics

Salman Khan’s nephew, Ahil, (son of Arpita and Ayush), was one of the youngest Justin Bieber fan at the concert in Mumbai. Salman Khan’s nephew, Ahil, (son of Arpita and Ayush), was one of the youngest Justin Bieber fan at the concert in Mumbai.

Candian pop star, Justin Bieber arrived in India early on Wednesday morning and the whole day belonged to the pop singer. The Indian leg of his Purpose World Tour was thronged by Bollywood celebs. From Alia Bhatt to Sridevi, many Bollywood celebrities who were spotted at the Bieber concert, but one of the youngest Belieber who came down all the way to Navi Mumbai’s D Y Patil Stadium was Salman Khan’s little nephew Ahil Sharma along with his parents Arpita and Ayush Sharma. Father Ayush carried the little one around the venue and the two-year-old was seen happily playing in his father’s arms.

Both Arpita and Ayush were there at the concert to cheer Justin Bieber and show support to their family friend and Salman Khan’s personal bodyguard Shera. The little munchkin, Aahil was wide awake even very late in the night, after the concert was wrapped up. However, due to the heat and humidity, Ahil managed to lose his shirt. It seems going shirtless runs in the family!

Shera had provided Z-level security to the “Baby” singer Bieber and also took him around the city. It is commendable how Shera and his team put up with each and every demand made by the young global icon and Grammy Award winner. Shera was spotted in almost all the pictures of Bieber on his tour in India. The “Sorry” singer was seen playing football with slum kids in Mumbai and even visited Starbucks in a Mumbai mall to get a cup of coffee.

